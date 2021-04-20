Look out for cubs: Black bear season officially underway in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Black bear season is officially underway.

With the warmer weather, mama bears are starting to come out of the dens with their cubs.

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke received its first cub of 2021 a few days before the season started.

They’re not expecting to see as many this year because of breeding patterns, but still have a warning for anyone who comes across one.

“If you do happen to see a cub by itself, you don’t immediately see the parents, please do not go up to it. That’s really dangerous because even if you don’t see mom, she may be very close by,” said Samantha Cline, staff rehabber at Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke.

Wildlife experts said if the cub has been on its own for about 12 hours, you should contact the department of wildlife resources.