Southwest Virginia health districts to focus on those still hesitant with community vaccination events

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District has hosted several mass vaccination clinics, but the focus will soon shift to community-focused events. COVID-19 vaccine supply has exceeded demand. Local health leaders say going into the community will be their final shot to convince those hesitant to get their shot.

“Our job will be to try to make it more convenient,” said Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow. “Look at Alleghany for example, 39% of the population has had at least one shot of the vaccine; 22% is fully vaccinated. If we look at Roanoke County, it’s 48% with one at least one vaccine and 33.9% that are fully vaccinated. We are going to see significant differences across our jurisdiction.”

Click here for a complete breakdown of vaccine distribution data.

Ad

This week, ten community outreach employees have joined the local team. Soon, the state VDH equity team will join their local efforts and mobile vaccination clinics will begin.

Click here to register for future vaccination events.