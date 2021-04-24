VDH and DCLS launch dashboard for COVID-19 variants of concern

RICHMOND, Va. – With COVID-19 variants circulating around the world, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced a new way to keep track of them in the commonwealth. The department has added a COVID-19 Variants of Concern dashboard in collaboration with the Department of General Services (DGS) Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (state public health lab).

It features variant information from participating labs that do COVID-19 testing. Data is from as early as the start of the pandemic.

The number of variants of concern reported to VDH is pretty small compared to the number of tests done daily, but it is valuable. For example, according to VDH, they received 1,000 variant reports the week of April 24, 2021.

The department uses the information to get an idea that there are many more cases of COVID-19 caused by variants statewide than what is identified.

Variants may be a concern because it:

Spreads more easily

Causes more severe illness

Escapes the immune protection of current COVID-19 vaccines or by natural infection with the virus

Makes viral tests less accurate

Makes some treatments less effective

The dashboard will be updated once a week. Click here to take a look.