LewisGale breaks ground on new freestanding emergency room in underserved area Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Expanded emergency care is coming to the Roanoke Valley.

“If you’ve had the experience of going to any emergency department, you know that they’re very busy, very crowded so we just need more emergency care beds,” said Dr. Steve Pasternak, emergency department medical director for LewisGale Medical Center.

LewisGale is working to solve that problem with the Blue Hills ER, which is now officially under construction.

The nearly 10,000 square foot freestanding emergency room will be open 24/7, offering all necessary services like private treatment rooms, on-site labs, CT capabilities, digital ultrasound and diagnostic x-rays.

“It’s almost like you just cut it away from the hospital and moved it here,” Pasternak said.

The location of the new standalone emergency room is critical, right along the busy Route 460 corridor, in an area that’s underserved when it comes to medical services and only growing.

“That 15 minutes could mean the difference between life and death,” said Jason Peters, chairman of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors.

Peters is also a first responder who sees the impact of having no nearby emergency care firsthand.