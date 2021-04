SALEM, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Wildlist Center of Roanoke took a quack at saving one adorable baby mallard’s life.

The wildlife center received the baby mallard duck over the past weekend after it was found in Salem.

It was found hanging from a vine 15 feet up in the air over a body of water along the Greenway.

Officials said an animal control officer climbed the tree and shook it loose while Salem Police Officer caught it with a net.