‘Home for Good,’ Habitat teach skills for successful homeownership

ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS 10 News’ latest “Home for Good” project kicks off this week in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors and volunteers as we work to build a home for a very deserving family in the Roanoke Valley.

Joyce Williams sees the impact Habitat for Humanity has in the lives of its homeowners. As Habitat’s Family Services Director, she walks them through every step of Habitat’s 18-month homeownership process.

“At the end of that partnership I hope that they are knowledgeable homebuyers and successful homeowners,” Williams said.

To achieve that, those interested in homeownership through Habitat have to meet three major qualifications: a need for housing, a willingness to partner with Habitat and the ability to pay

“Everyone who comes through the program will have a mortgage and the typical mortgage will be thirty years but it is customized on their affordability,” Williams said.

Homeowners attend monthly financial management classes and are paired with a mentor who provides added support. They also complete hundreds of hours of sweat equity building other Habitat homes as well as their own.

“By the time they move in, they’ve had that time to understand what it’s going to mean to take care of their house, to maintain it, but also how it works,” said Brian Clark, Construction Director for Habitat.

In addition, in a typical year community volunteers contribute more than 70% of the hours it takes to complete a home. That volunteer labor helps Habitat maintain its mission of affordable housing, along with building community.