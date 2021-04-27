Partly Cloudy icon
New CDC guidance on masking outdoors draws mixed reaction

‘It’s still too premature for us to relax,’ said one local health district director

Jessica Jewell
, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: 
coronavirus
,
Vaccine
,
Joe Biden
,
Roanoke
,
CDC

ROANOKE, Va. – The CDC announced new recommendations on wearing face masks Tuesday, only impacting fully vaccinated Americans while outside.

However, people have varying opinions on this new guidance.

“I don’t think we need to wear them outside,” Judy Monahan said.

“I don’t think we should have to wear masks. I think it’s a means of control by the government,” Judy Huels said.

“If I thought I was going to be in close proximity, I’d wear a mask outside too,” Howard Zax said. “I hear people say ‘Oh my God, I can’t breathe with them.’ That’s a load of hooey,” Zax said.

As more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus, controversial restrictions are starting to ease up.

President Joe Biden announced new CDC guidance saying fully-vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they’re in a big crowd of strangers.

“Gathering with a group of friends in a park, going for a picnic, as long as you are vaccinated and outdoors, you can do it without a mask,” Biden said.

