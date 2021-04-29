Roanoke native is this year’s ‘Home for Good’ homebuyer

ROANOKE, Va. – This week, 10 News kicks off our 7th “Home for Good” project in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors and volunteers.

On Thursday, all ten of this year’s “Home for Good” sponsors stopped by the building site on 22nd Street Northwest in Roanoke to meet Clarence Caldwell, this year’s homebuyer, and write well-wishes on a wall that will be a part of his home.

Caldwell is a Roanoke native who never imagined he would own a home in his hometown.

“I’m excited and blessed,” Caldwell responded when asked about moving into his own home this summer.

Caldwell graduated from Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke. He retired after a 30-year career with the Virginia Department of Transportation. With his sister’s encouragement, he finally took steps toward homeownership through Habitat.

“He always wanted to buy a house but never thought it was possible because of affordability,” said Joyce Williams, Family Services Director for Habitat.

That is at the core of Habitat’s mission: building affordable housing for families of all sizes to work toward a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

“The program is open to any and all and we have partnered with very diverse folks and we love that,” said Karen Mason, Executive Director for Habitat. “It makes us all better.”