Four displaced, three pets dead after house fire in Southeast Roanoke

Crews on the scene of a fire in Southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

Four residents have been displaced and three pets are dead after a house fire in Southeast Roanoke Friday evening.

10 News was on the scene to speak to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Officials said crews arrived at the home at about 5:33 p.m. after an unknown passerby saw smoke coming from the attic and reported it at 5:30 p.m.

The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes, according to officials.

The first floor and the attic sustained smoke and fire damage.

Thankfully, the homeowners were not home at the time, but all three of their pets, one lizard and two guinea pigs died in the fire.

Firefighters are currently investigating the cause of the fire.