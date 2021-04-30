WSLS 10’s John Carlin, Jeff Haniewich named in Best of Roanoke 2021 in Roanoker Magazine

WSLS 10’s John Carlin and Jeff Haniewich named in Best of Roanoke 2021 in Roanoker Magazine

ROANOKE, Va. – Every year, Roanoker Magazine releases a list highlighting the Best of Roanoke as chosen by readers. The list ranges from best restaurants to businesses to “Star of the Star City.”

WSLS 10 is proud to say that we have a couple of staff members recognized this year.

John Carlin received platinum for the male “Star of the Star City” as well as another platinum for “TV Person You Watch Daily”



Jeff Haniewich got silver for “Most Accurate TV Weather Person”

This is the second year in a row John Carlin won platinum for the male “Star of the Star City” and the third year in a row that Jeff Haniewich is featured as “Most Accurate TV Weather Person.”

Click here to see the full list of recipients.