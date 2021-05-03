Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge excited to kick off National Travel and Tourism Week

National Travel and Tourism Week spotlights the important role that travel plays in our local economies.

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s safe to say people are itching to get out of the house and have something fun on the calendar.

To celebrate, this is the start of National Travel and Tourism Week.

The week spotlights the important role that travel plays in our local economies.

In fact, before the pandemic travel supported 17 million American jobs according to industry experts.

This year’s theme is The Power of Travel.

It’s a theme Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge says is so fitting in 2021. “It’s really what we feel is going to reconnect America. It’s going to bring back small businesses and it’s going to get people back to some sense of normalcy, but people are really looking to get out and see the area and do something different, said Catherine Fox, VBR’s Vice President of Public Affairs and Destination Development.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge just relaunched its monthly events blog.

Click here for more on all the local things you can check out in May.