Fourth-grade teacher surprised by officials as Lynchburg’s Teacher of the Year

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There was a surprise celebration Tuesday as Lynchburg City Schools announced its Teacher of the Year.

Rachel Parr, a fourth-grade Math and Science teacher at T.C. Miller Elementary, is the honoree.

“I’m still in shock! It is a huge honor!” said Parr.

Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards says each city school nominated one educator who remained dedicated to families during the pandemic.

“There were so many people who just stepped up to the plate and did so much, above and beyond to help our children; Miss Parr being one of them, just being exemplary in that,” said Edwards.

Despite social distancing, Parr wants to be connected to her 38 students.

“Each one is an individual, right? They’re each so special to me. When they walk into my classroom, I want them to feel like you are created to accomplish great things, and we’re going to make that happen,” said Parr.

For those who don’t walk into the classroom because they’re learning virtually, Parr created a YouTube channel.