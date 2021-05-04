What’s News Today: Job fair, budget hearings

Patrick Henry Community College will hold forums, starting today, for the four finalists who are in the running to become the school’s next president. Over the next two weeks, they will tour the campus and answer questions from the community. Due to the pandemic, the forums will be held via Zoom.

Virginia Career Works will hold a statewide Virtual Hiring Event today. Companies from across Virginia will offer information about open positions. The virtual job fair runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about the school systems budget. Due to an omission when advertising the first public hearing, a second hearing is being held. The $54.4 million spending plan could be approved by the board at its next meeting in two weeks.

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on plans for secondary road work. The plan lays out possible improvements to be made through 2027. Current estimates show about $1 million in proposed improvements. The board will also get an update on construction of the new Rustburg Middle School.

The Alleghany County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about filling two school board seats. There are two vacancies, one from the Boiling Spring District, the other from the Sharon District. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Danville City Council will hold a public hearing about updating the city’s zoning ordinance to allow for a Casino Entertainment District. As we’ve reported, Caesars Entertainment will redevelop the Dan River Mills Schoolfield Site into a casino. The $400 million project is expected to get underway later this year and open in 2023. Council is also expected to approve the budget for the city and school board tonight, after a public hearing.