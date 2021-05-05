Survey shows how COVID-19 impacted childcare, mental health for Roanoke Valley families

ROANOKE, Va. – A new survey is shedding light on how the coronavirus has impacted families in the Roanoke Valley.

The United Way of Roanoke Valley released the results of its COVID-19 impact survey Wednesday.

Responses from more than 2,400 households helped paint a picture of what families are struggling with.

Among the takeaways were big challenges around childcare and a greater need for mental health services.

“There are more households and families that are struggling more than before and so part of it, this is really going to take all of us kind of working together and moving in the same direction so that the economy can open back up and we continue to be a rich and vibrant community,” said Abby Hamilton, president and CEO of the United Way of Roanoke Valley.

Click here for an in-depth look at the survey results.