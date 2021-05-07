Centra nurses hold baby shower for woman whose husband is in ICU for COVID

Centra nurses hold baby shower for woman whose husband is in the ICU for COVID-19

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Three Centra nurses went above and beyond for one patient’s family.

Luisa and her husband are expecting a little girl in June, but unfortunate circumstances have put the couple in a bind.

Her husband has been hospitalized since late January with COVID-19 and has been in the intensive care unit due to serious complications from the virus, according to Centra officials.

Centra said he has a long recovery ahead of him, but regardless, Luisa has visited him every day in the ICU where she told three nurses about her current situation.

Luisa’s youngest child is in his 20s, leaving the family with no baby items at home.

Nurses, Stephanie Stewart, Bridgett Smoot and Dana Stinnett, took the situation into their own hands and planned a surprise baby shower for Luisa.

After reaching out to Centra Caregivers, they began collecting gently-used baby items and donations for the couple. Soon enough, Nurse Manager Cindy Daugherty’s office was full of items to help this family in need.

“Words cannot express how proud I am of this team thinking of others when they have endured such a challenging year themselves—nursing in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic. It was such an incredible feeling for the staff to be able to help this family and bring joy and kindness to a family in need,” said Daugherty.