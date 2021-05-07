How two Lynchburg business owners use bikes and beer to create a community

In Your Town: Bicycle program aims to strengthen Lynchburg community

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As COVID-19 restrictions loosen up, a Lynchburg restaurant owner and a bike shop owner are partnering to continue an event called Pints after Pedals.

Cyclists start the weekly ride at Bikes Unlimited on Jefferson Street in downtown Lynchburg.

They then ride 8 miles along the Blackwater Creek Trail, before meeting at the ‘glasshouse’ for drinks, food and fellowship.

The Tuesday evening excursions average about 75 riders and welcome newcomers of all ages.

The business owners said they started Pints after Pedals four years ago to strengthen the Hill City.

“If i can help other businesses succeed, but also help grow our downtown community, it’s a win-win-win,” said Bikes Unlimited owner John Seinar.

“John and I became really close friends, and through our relationship, we started talking about ways we cannot just connect our businesses together strategically, but also connect the community,” said Dave Henderson, who owns The Glasshouse.

If you don’t own a bike, no worries!