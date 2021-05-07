Cloudy icon
58º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

It was meant to be: Two Roanoke teachers getting married

Their marriage date is set for November

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: 
Roanoke
,
Education
Miss Vest and Mr. Quest
Miss Vest and Mr. Quest (Roanoke City Public Schools)

ROANOKE, Va. – Everyone loves a good love story, and Roanoke City Public Schools has one that’ll put a smile on your face.

RCPS brought to Facebook to announce that Megan Vest, a teacher a Woodrow Wilson Middle School, and Zachary Quest, a teacher at William Fleming High School are getting married.

The two love birds met while teaching and believe that it was meant to be.

“If it weren’t for RCPS, we wouldn’t have even met. And now we love both getting to serve our community. Our hearts are here!” said Vest.

The school district’s Facebook post showed the happy couple standing in front of The Grandin Theatre with the words “Coming soon: Mr. and Mrs. Quest 11 20 21″ displayed.

Congratulations to the lovely couple!

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: