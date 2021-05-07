Roanoke leaders examine the future of affordable housing

ROANOKE, Va. – The who’s who of housing in the Roanoke Valley gathered Thursday ahead of what they expect to be a busy summer for home buying and building.

During the Roanoke Regional Housing Network’s housing symposium, speakers predicted a more normal feel to the housing market this summer as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Some of the drivers of affordable housing in the next five years, they say, are racial equity, housing resilience, millennial versus senior buying trends and financing; however, there are some hurdles they still have to jump through.

“It’s a lack of labor, a lack of lending to housing providers and land developers; it’s an issue with lumber and materials; it’s an issue with lots and not having the availability; and laws and regulatory burdens,” Dr. Robert Dietz, Chief Economist, National Association of Home Builders.