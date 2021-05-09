19-year-old dead after Route 11 crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 19-year-old man is dead after a crash on Route 11 in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police.

On Friday, Christopher Dowell Nininger, of Troutville, was traveling north on Route 11 when he lost control of his 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, according to authorities.

State police said he then ran off the right side of the roadway, hit an embankment and flipped over multiple times before he was ejected from the vehicle.

According to authorities, Nininger was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died.

State police said speed was a factor in the crash and that the incident remains under investigation.