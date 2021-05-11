Mostly Cloudy icon
Prepare for hurricane season now to stay safe and dry later

May 9 to May 15 is Hurricane Preparedness Week, Pulaski Co. and JES Foundation Repair shares tips

Megan Woods
, Morning Reporter

Hurricane season is from June 1 to Nov. 30, but Pulaski County Emergency Management Coordinator Brad Wright warns not to wait until then to get everything in order.

When those types of storms move through the area, Pulaski County sees flash flooding. To get ready, the county is making repairs to any swift water rescue equipment and stocking up on drinking water and sandbags.

Wright also mentioned the town of Pulaski is even looking at the different ways they can mitigate flood-prone areas. As cities, towns and counties prepare, so should you.

“When a hurricane starts it’s going to be over a broad area so go ahead and prepare now because those resources and items that we need the closer we get to the system or the days of the event are going to be hard to get,” said Wright.

Here are a few pointers to get you started:

  • Find out if you’re in a flood-prone area by clicking here
  • Get or update your flood insurance because it takes 30 days to be in full effect
  • Sign up for your city or county’s warning system
  • Make a plan for your family including pets

For additional tips, click here. For preparation tips in case of a flood, click here.

