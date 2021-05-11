You can stay in a Duck Donuts-themed hotel room in the Outer Banks this summer

DUCK, N.C. – For many beachgoers, getting Duck Donuts is reminiscent of a summer Outer Banks trip.

This summer, the donut company is teaming up with Sanderling Resort in Duck, North Carolina to create an a-glaze-ing vacation spot for anyone with a sweet tooth.

The Sweet Escape room (a.k.a. a donut lover’s dream) features donut decorations, a donut delivery wake-up call, a personal tour of the OG Duck Donuts location and donut-themed summer gear. Guests will also have access to an in-room coffee bar stocked with Duck Donuts coffee.

“As the country begins to recover from an exceptionally difficult period and people begin returning to travel, our team knew we needed to make this summer extra special,” said Geoff Young, managing director at Sanderling Resort. “Part of what makes the Outer Banks such a unique destination is our local community and the experiences they create for those who visit – and that includes Duck Donuts. Sanderling is proud to be based in the hometown of the cult-favorite Duck Donuts brand and is excited to incorporate their story into ours.”

Officials said the room is only available from May 28 to June 30.

