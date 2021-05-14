Appomattox County Public Schools names Brendan Conroy Teacher of the Year

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – An Appomattox County School teacher was given a top honor for always going above and beyond for his students.

On Friday, Appomattox County Public Schools named Brendan M. Conroy the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year.

Conroy teaches the school’s Individual Student Alternative Education Program (ISAEP), a program designed to help students earn their GED credentials. He has grown this program to be a viable option for students who need an alternative credential to graduate and find employment.

The dedicated teacher also strives to keep his students engaged by including hands-on learning activities and current events in his lessons.

Those who nominated Mr. Conroy for the award said that it was well-deserved.

“Watching him educate students is an inspiring process,” his colleagues and administration said. “Mr. Conroy has incorporated technology in the ISAEP program in a way that makes the students want to be engaged in learning. Mr. Conroy has been a great role model for (our) students and teachers alike. He rises to (every) challenge and leads by such a great example.”