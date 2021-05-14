Newly launched video feeds let you see Roanoke’s trains from anywhere

One of the many displays in the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

ROANOKE, Va. – If you love watching Roanoke trains, you can now watch them right from your home!

Virtual Railfan, Inc. announced on Friday that it installed two high-definition cameras at the Virginia Museum of Transporation.

The cameras were placed on the museum’s Robert B. Claytor and W. Graham Claytor, Jr. Pavilion and on an adjacent wing of the main building, a former Norfolk and Western freight station.

This new 24/7 live stream will give you a view of Amtrak’s daily Northeast Regional Service and Norfolk Southern freight trains that chug through Roanoke each day.

Christine Williams, Executive Director of the Virginia Museum of Transporation, said she contacted Virtual Railfan earlier this year to have Roanoke broadcasted on its YouTube channel.

Given that the channel generates about 16 million monthly views, she knew that it would be perfect advertising.

Ad

“We can spread the word about the museum, the city, and everything we offer visitors with much greater reach than conventional advertising,” Williams said.

Viewers also have the opportunity to connect with other train fans in a live chat.