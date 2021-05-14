Mostly Cloudy icon
67º

Local News

Rockbridge County announces upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids

While they’re designed for kids, anyone can attend to be vaccinated

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Lexington
,
Rockbridge County
,
Coronavirus
,
Vaccine
Photo does not have a caption

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Now that Virginia has approved the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older, health leaders are working hard to get shots into those arms.

On Friday, the Central Shenandoah Health District announced three upcoming COVID-19 vaccination events in the next three weeks.

For the next three Tuesdays, from 9:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. people can book appointments to be vaccinated at the old Peebles store at 770 North Lee Highway, Lexington.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the Pfizer vaccine to our adolescents aged 12-15,” said CSHD Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay. “Getting your adolescent vaccinated will not only protect the health of your child and family but it can also bring them one step closer to enjoying the activities they have missed during the pandemic.”

While appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are welcome as supply allows.

Click a date below to schedule your appointment:

A parent or guardian mus accompany any child getting the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: