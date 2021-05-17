Union rejects labor agreement with Volvo

DUBLIN, Va. – Volvo Trucks North America announced Sunday that employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) rejected a new five-year labor agreement covering approximately 2,900 members of UAW Local #2069 at the New River Valley truck assembly operations in Dublin.

The company has been informed that UAW-represented employees will report to work on Monday.

“We look forward to working with the UAW to resolve whatever the outstanding issues are, and we remain confident that we will be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand.

Negotiations began on Feb. 8 and the negotiating teams reached a tentative agreement on April 30. The UAW had ended its strike against the NRV plant in light of the tentative agreement and resumed production on May 3.

The NRV plant employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are UAW members.