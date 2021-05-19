Rep. Bob Good says he was threatened with a fine for not wearing a mask

Rep. Bob Good decided to not wear a face mask on the House floor, and he could have to pay up if he does it again.

We Americans need to take off our masks and assert our freedoms. I am being threatened with a fine from the Democrat House Leadership, but I truly believe I need to lead by example. — Bob Good for Congress (@GoodForCongress) May 18, 2021

He’s not alone. Several other GOP members defied rules on the House floor and refused to wear masks.

A Capitol official told The Hill that Reps. Brian Mast, Beth Van Duyne and Marian Miller-Meeks will receive $500 fines, and seven other GOP members will be issued first-offense warnings, including Good and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green.

Officials said that if the lawmakers go against the rules again, they could face $500 fines and subsequent fines would be $2,500.

Green posted a photo to Twitter of herself and three other Republicans on the House floor without masks: