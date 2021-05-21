Virginia Rep. Bob Good calls on Gov. Northam to lift mask mandate for schools

Rep. Bob Good receives warning for not wearing mask on House floor

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Republican Congressman Bob Good is calling on Governor Ralph Northam to lift the mask mandate for schools.

Good represents Virginia’s fifth congressional district and posted an online letter saying, “Parents, not the government should decide if their child wears a mask in the classroom.”

He writes children have suffered enough and that “it’s time to restore common sense in our classrooms.”

10 News reached out to Good multiple times for an interview, but those requests were denied.