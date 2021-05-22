Car crashes into Downtown Roanoke building, one person hurt

ROANOKE, Va. – Overnight, a car crashed into a Downtown Roanoke building on Jefferson Street Southwest.

Overnight, personnel responded to a vehicle into a building in the 100 block of Jefferson St SW. One patient was transported for non-life-threatening injuries. The scene was turned over to @rpdsafercity pic.twitter.com/lNeMK2NIzr — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) May 22, 2021

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No word on what led to the crash.

Roanoke Police are investigating.