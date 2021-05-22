Partly Cloudy icon
Car crashes into Downtown Roanoke building, one person hurt

McKinley Strother
, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

(Courtesy: Roanoke Fire-EMS)
ROANOKE, Va. – Overnight, a car crashed into a Downtown Roanoke building on Jefferson Street Southwest.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No word on what led to the crash.

Roanoke Police are investigating.

