611 passes through Virginia under steam on way to Pennsylvania

DANVILLE, Va. – The Queen of Steam is on the move and passed through our area Monday, a welcome sight to railfans.

The 611 left the North Carolina Transportation Museum Monday morning beginning its journey to Pennsylvania. It’s under steam but a Norfolk Southern diesel engine is towing the locomotive and its cars.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation, which owns the locomotive, said the move was delayed by a few days because of a breakdown.

The 611 will spend the next few months at the Strasburg Railroad in Pennsylvania, where it can be used in small excursions and other events to help raise money for the museum back in Roanoke.