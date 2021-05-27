CVS to offer nearly a thousand prizes in COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes

CVS is offering vaccinated customers a chance at more than a thousand prizes to encourage others to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The pharmacy chain announced on Thursday that customers who have received a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health could enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for a chance at prizes.

According to the most recent CDC household pulse survey COVID-19 vaccination tracker, 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant about receiving a vaccine. The sweepstakes, which starts on June 1 and closes on June 10, aims to close gaps in hesitancy.

“We’re grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, Senior Vice President and a Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

Among the partners and prizes planned to date: