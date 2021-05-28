Summer travel hacks: How to plan and save for your next trip

ROANOKE, Va. – Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial kick-off to summer travel.

If you are taking a road trip this holiday weekend be prepared, we’re currently experiencing the most expensive gas prices or a Memorial Day Weekend since 2014, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

10 News is working for you to make sure when you do fuel up, your tank will last.

Consumer Reports’ deputy auto editor Jeff Bartlett said the key to preserving gas is driving smoothly and going the speed limit; when you drive faster, you use more fuel.

Another pointer, keep your car in shape.

“This can start with just simple things as checking your tire pressure. Tires can lose about one PSI a month, so simply check your pressures once a month, this will also improve safety and grip of vehicle,” said Bartlett.

Consumer Reports’ data shows air conditioning can be another way to preserve the gas in your tank. It can be a 1 to 4 mile per gallon penalty to your fuel economy. Bartlett mentions depending on a person and the weather, limiting A/C may not be worth it. The cool air can make you comfortable and keep you alert which keeps you safe.

Another big factor is aerodynamics, it changes when you have a roof or bike rack on your car.