Roanoke Valley marks 50 years since war hero Audie Murphy’s plane crashed into local mountain

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA. – Friday marks 50 years since a decorated war hero and American celebrity died in a plane crash just west of Roanoke. Audie Murphy was one of six people who perished on the side of a mountain near the present-day Appalachian Trail.

We dug deep in the WSLS archive to find our film reel on the story. The date was May 31, 1971, three days after the plane had departed Atlanta headed for Martinsville and never arrived.

A reporter asked questions of a Civil Air Patrol member about the search.

“Were there any indications of life?” the reporter asked.

“Not from where we could see but we couldn’t get low enough to tell,” the man replied.

The massive search for the plane led them to the side of Brush Mountain on the Roanoke County, Craig County line.

“And this was the plane that former World War II hero Audie Murphy was on?” the reporter asked.

“As far as we can tell, yes,” the man replied.

Ad