West Virginia offering guns, trucks and $1.5M to residents as COVID-19 vaccine incentive

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia is stepping up its prizes to incentivize its residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced additional prizes in the state’s vaccination incentive lottery that will run throughout the summer.

West Virginians who have been fully vaccinated are eligible to be entered to win prizes, including:

A $1.588 million grand prize or a $588,000 second prize

Full-ride scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia

Custom-outfitted trucks

Weekend vacations at state parks

Lifetime hunting and fishing licenses

Custom hunting rifles

Custom hunting shotguns

Justice said the push to get more residents vaccinated is important in not only saving lives but also saving the state from the financial impact of continued hospitalizations and prolonged vaccine clinics.

“The faster we get people across the finish line the more lives we save. That’s all there is to it,” Gov. Justice said. “If the tab just keeps running the cost is enormous. The hospitalizations are enormous. We have to get all of our folks across the finish line.”

West Virginians who have been fully vaccinated will need to register to be entered to win the prizes. However, officials said a registration site is not available yet but will be soon.

More information will be announced by Justice at a future press briefing.