Local school districts to offer summer learning programs

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As some children hit the pool, others will hit the books because summer learning programs are back in session.

School leaders we spoke with Thursday said they’ll continue to enforce COVID-19 guidelines, like social distancing and masks; but they’re focused on face-to-face instruction.

Lynchburg City Schools is offering programs four days a week for nearly 1,700 students.

“This is more than double what we had in 2019. We didn’t have in-person offerings last year due to COVID,” said Dr. Allison Jordan, director of curriculum and instruction for Lynchburg City Schools.

Courses range from those exceling at their grade level, to credit recovery.

Ninth graders can participate in two, new online courses, while Pre-K through fifth graders can have math and reading instruction in the morning with fun-filled afternoons.

“We’ve come off of a really challenging year and I, personally, was really worried that we would all be tired at this point. We’re really energized,” said Jordan.

More than 3,000 Roanoke City children will take part in a six-week course this summer.