New Jersey church group lends helping hand at “Home for Good” site

ROANOKE, Va. – Work on this year’s “Home for Good” is getting an extra boost this week thanks to a special group of volunteers from New Jersey.

Members of First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen are spending the week volunteering at different Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley sites, including WSLS 10 News’ “Home for Good” site on 22nd Street Northwest. The “Home for Good” project is happening in partnership with Habitat, generous community sponsors and volunteers.

This is the church’s 10th year bringing a mission group to the Star City.

“You should do something within your own bubble and out of your bubble and so we really value service within your own community and then experiencing something beyond yourself,” said Rev. Justin Karmann, Associate Pastor of Youth, Young Adults and Mission. “So I can’t think of anything better than going to a different community and experiencing other culture and variety.”

The church will bring another mission group to the Star City to volunteer with Habitat next month.

Work on this year’s “Home for Good” is slated to wrap up in late summer.