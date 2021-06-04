COVID-19 vaccine efforts underway to reach more people in the New River Valley

Vaccine efforts underway to reach more people in the New River Valley

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – Only about 40% of all adults in the New River Valley have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s July 4th deadline to vaccinate 70% of all adults in the U.S., health officials in the New River Health District are making a big push to get people their shots.

The district has been focusing on smaller, community vaccination clinics instead of mass vaccination clinics.

Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said they’re setting up sites at individual companies, Claytor State Park and even baseball games. They want to overcome transportation barriers by bringing all three vaccines to the public.

They’re also hoping to clear up any confusion about the shots.

″I want to answer questions. I want to be available. I want to give them information,” said Bissell. “And when they’re ready, I want to be ready.”

Bissell said whether or not the country reaches the 70% goal, every shot is worth celebrating and the district will continue to encourage vaccinations long after that date.