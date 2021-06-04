Roanoke church gives out free hot dogs with COVID-19 vaccinations

ROANOKE, Va. – To reach those left in Southwest Virginia who are not vaccinated but perhaps on the fence about it, health and community leaders are getting creative and taking their efforts straight to this group.

Carilion Clinic and the VDH have been focusing on community vaccination events, like the one at Mount Zion AME Church Friday.

“It was important to step back from the large community vaccination sites and have them more widely available closer to where people are,” stated Carilion Clinic Senior Director for Pharmacy Dr. Chad Alvarez.

You can your COVID-19 shot retails pharmacies, your primary care physician, local health department and now at these small events, says Alvarez.

“We are working with Carilion Clinic and some other folks who are giving us community health workers; we are working with a contractor with the Virginia Emergency Management that is helping us; we are going door-to-door; we’re going to big events; we’re going out to places where the people are with vaccine,” explained Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Communications Officer Christie Wills.

The CDC maps vaccine hesitancy across the country.

According to CDC analysis, most Virginia communities fall into the 7%-10% hesitant category, which ranks second best. However, health leaders still want to reach that hesitant population.

“We heard President Biden talk about incentives. So, I felt so led by Biden and the spirit of God,” said Mount Zion AME Church Reverend Dr. Amy Hodge.