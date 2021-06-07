Mostly Cloudy icon
86º

Local News

59-year-old man dies after canoe capsizes on the New River

Deadly incident happened on Saturday

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
New River Valley
,
Montgomery County
,
New River
Photo does not have a caption

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A 59-year-old man died on Saturday when the canoe he was in capsized on the New River while in Montgomery County.

Jeffrey Wayne Nicely, 59, and a friend were canoeing down the river when they approached some rapids, their boat capsized and both men fell out, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

One man was able to flag down a passing boat which got both men inside before returning to the boat ramp.

Officials said that no lifejackets were worn but were inside the boat.

Nicely was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to VDWR.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: