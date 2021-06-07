Clash over curriculum as Lynchburg City Schools approves equity lessons

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There’s concern over high school equity lessons recently approved by the Lynchburg City School Board.

Andrew Glover founded the Conservative Parents of Lynchburg, a group of more than 200 parents and educators. They claim the curriculum promotes the concept of critical race theory.

“The challenge is this is not a ‘this or that,’ it’s about coming together. Critical race theory doesn’t come together. It says, ‘You’re victimizing me, and nothing you can say will convince me otherwise,’” said Glover.

The LCS board voted 7-1 on June 1, approving the curriculum for the upcoming school year.

It includes changes to two existing high school classes and adding a third one focused on those who want to get into education.

Despite concerns, school board Chairman Dr. James Coleman is calling on the community to work together.

“Let’s not be divisive, and let’s figure out how we go about this in the best way possible to help educate,” said Coleman.

Dr. Brandy Faulkner, a Gloria D. Smith professor of African Studies at Virginia Tech, says there are multiple ways to teach inclusion.