Commission recommends changes to marijuana legalization in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – As Virginia prepares to legalize marijuana in just a matter of weeks, some are still suggesting changes to the legislation.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission met virtually Monday morning, recommending a number of changes to the legalization act.

They suggested further action including clarification on possession amount penalties, how the commercial sales process will work and more steps for social equity.

“I think that this is a significant change and when we’re reaching for equity and we’re reaching for restorative justice, it’s not perfect but I think we’re moving in a direction where we can hit perfection,” JLARC member Del. Charniele Herring said.

The legalization act implemented 80-percent of the commission’s recommendations.