Gov. Northam’s ‘Return to Earn’ program aims to get Virginians back to work

ROANOKE, Va. – Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, 1.67 million people have filed for unemployment.

On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam announced a new grant program to convince people who are on the fence on going back to work.

With businesses now dealing with staffing shortages, Governor Ralph Northam unveils a potential solution.

Three million dollars in federal funds will launch the Return to Earn grant program.

The state will match $500 with small businesses to recruit new employees.

Matching up to $1,000, Northam said it could be the help people need to overcome barriers like childcare and transportation costs.

“That will make a difference to a lot of people and will help them overcome some of the issues that keep them out of the workforce,” Northam said.

Ad

Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works said employers are already offering incentives and this will just be an added bonus.