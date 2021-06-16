Alleghany County’s first give day shatters goal

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Tuesday marks the first-ever 24-hour give day for Alleghany County it’s proven to be quite the success.

The Alleghany Foundation launched Give Local Alleghany Highlands at 12 a.m. Tuesday with a goal of raising $70,000 for area nonprofits within 24 hours.

Well, that goal was met by 10 a.m.

The idea for the 24-hour fundraising event came about after so many in-person fundraisers were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

“We were looking for a way to create an event that could generate some of the excitement of those in-person fundraisers that would help the non-profits raise money online and so we felt the giving day was kind of the perfect way to match that excitement and the energy of an in-person event while still being able to keep everything safe,” said Alleghany Foundation fellow Daniel Grizzard.

Twenty-nine area non-profits are benefiting from the day of giving ranging from arts to health care.

As of 9:30 p.m., they’ve raised nearly $170,000.