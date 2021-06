Bower heating and air conditioning continues to work on home's HVAC

ROANOKE, Va. – Work on this year’s “Home for Good” is at the halfway point as we build a home in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and generous community sponsors.

On Wednesday, Bower Heating and Air Conditioning, one of our returning sponsors, was on-site working on the home’s HVAC system.

This is WSLS 10 News’ seventh “Home for Good” project.

Construction is expected to wrap up in late summer.