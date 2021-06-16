Mobile clinics promote COVID-19 vaccinations in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As health leaders push to boost vaccinations during this month of action, some people in Lynchburg can have the shot brought to them.

From June 15 through June 29, mobile vaccination clinics are offering free Johnson & Johnson doses because it only requires one shot.

City leaders are partnering with the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s Department of Emergency Management to distribute the vaccine throughout the Hill City.

The clinics are primarily in underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging.

They’re also designed to reach unvaccinated Virginians at times and places that are more convenient for them. “By going out into the communities, we’re able to get them more information, clear up some of that misinformation that’s out there, and just make sure everybody understands that it is safe, and it is something that we want to try and help this public health crisis that we’re in right now,” said Aidin Chacon, an EMT who vaccinated people during Tuesday’s clinic at the Lynchburg Public Library.

Appointments are not required. You can find the full list of mobile clinics here.