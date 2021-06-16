Radford University breaks ground on new state-of-the-art hotel

RADFORD, Va – Radford University broke ground on its first-ever hotel on Tuesday.

The Highlander is being built on Radford’s campus at the intersection of Calhoun Street and Tyler Avenue.

The state-of-the-art hotel will feature luxury suites, as well as a rooftop restaurant and bar.

“I think when students and families are selecting to come to a college experience it’s an investment for them, so the ability to showcase our campus in a perfect way, this is just an accent for that,” said Vice President of Advancement and University Relations Wendy Lowery.

University officials hope to see the new hotel be complete and open sometime next year.

Radford also renamed one of its newest buildings in honor of its outgoing president on Tuesday.