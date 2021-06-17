Car catches fire inside Addison Middle School after crashing into building

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS is working to put out a fire and remove a car from a local middle school after it crashed into the building Thursday afternoon.

At about 3:03 p.m., crews were dispatched to Addison Middle School, located in the 1200 block of 5th Street NW, for a report of a car that crashed into the building.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the car caught fire inside the building.

The woman driving the car was transported to the hospital for critical injuries.

The Roanoke Police Department said no students or staff were injured.

As of 4:00 p.m., police said this is still an active scene.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.

Stay with 10 News for this breaking story.