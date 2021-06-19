Angels of Assisi assists in rescuing 46 dogs, 7 cats from unsafe living conditions in Tennessee home

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke animal shelter helped save more than 50 pets from a bad living situation in rural Tennessee on Friday.

Angels of Assisi stated in a Facebook post that its rescue team saved 46 dogs and 7 cats from a home “where the standards of living weren’t being met.” The animal shelter hasn’t disclosed the medical conditions of the pets but said that many have skin and eye infections.

The organization is slated to release more information regarding the pets once it conducts medical examinations.

“Thank you to Rescue DOG & End of Life Sanctuary for bringing these innocent animals out of the darkness that comes from mental illness,” Angels of Assisi said in a Facebook post. “As always, thank you to Petco Love for the wheels to safely transport these animals to their new beginning. Together, help is here.”

To donate, visit Angels of Assisi’s Facebook page. So far, $1,805 has been raised to help support this group of pets.