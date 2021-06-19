Highlighting Alleghany County’s art community from Clifton Forge School of the Arts

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – The Alleghany Highlands may be known as a destination for outdoor adventures, but there’s also a big arts community.

A big part of that is the Clifton Forge School of the Arts.

They offer painting, pottery, woodworking and even blacksmith classes.

They had to close during the coronavirus pandemic but are now starting to offer classes again for all ages and skill levels.

Children, teenagers and adults come learn and participate,” said Helen Kostel, board member for Clifton Forge School of the Arts.

If you’re looking for a specific class, the school’s leaders say they are always open to ideas.