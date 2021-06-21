Jon Pardi coming to Roanoke’s Elmwood Park this summer

ROANOKE, Va. – Rising Country music star Jon Pardi will be in the Star City this summer.
The “Dirt On My Boots” singer will be kicking off the 2021 Budweiser Summer Series at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park on Friday, Aug. 13.
Downtown Roanoke Inc. has not yet announced the show opener, but we do know gates open at 5 p.m. and Pardi is scheduled to take the stage at 7:15 p.m.
Tickets go on sale June 24 and will be $35 each for the 2017 CMA New Artist of the Year and ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year.
If you're looking to volunteer for the event, click here.
Last week, the 36-year-old had to cancel the rest of his June shows as his doctor ordered him to go on vocal rest.
For the first time in my life I have been ordered by the doctor to go on vocal rest and it is NOT EASY!!!— Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) June 16, 2021
All shows through End of June will be rescheduled. I promise to do my part and stay as healthy as possible to continue singing and performing. Sorry for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/OgxJzgkhRX