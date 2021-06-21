Virginia hits President Biden’s goal, 70% of adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

More and more Virginians are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, Virginia reached a milestone with 70% of Virginians 18+ having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s the benchmark that President Joe Biden is looking to hit across America by July 4.

Virginia is the 16th state to hit the 70% mark.

“Virginia has reached a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Thanks to the millions of Virginians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, the virus is in retreat, our economy is growing, and we are closer to putting this pandemic behind us. A statewide effort has brought us to this point, with strong partnerships in our communities, health systems, the private sector, and across all levels of government. Even as we celebrate this tremendous achievement, we will continue working together to vaccinate everyone who is eligible so our Commonwealth so can keep moving forward.”

Ad

Virginia continues to see a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

New daily cases exceeded a seven-day moving average of 5,900 in early January and dropped under 250 by June 1. Deaths from COVID-19 reached a seven-day moving average of 83 in mid-January and fell below 7 by June 1.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients released the following statement regarding Virginia hitting this mark: